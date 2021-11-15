Orillia residents should expect a tax increase in 2022 budget

Budget deliberations are underway this week in the City of Orillia.

City councillors began discussions Monday afternoon over the draft 2022 budget prepared by staff, which proposes a 3.4 per cent increase.

"It is pretty nitty-gritty," says Mayor Steve Clarke. "It's a comprehensive process, certainly one of the more necessary things that we do throughout the year because it sets the stage for many things that will take place in our community."

Last year council approved a zero per cent tax increase due to pressures on individuals and businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor says that will limit the council's ability to invest in so-called wish-list items and instead focus on key priorities.

"I mean roads, sidewalks, that kind of infrastructure is always important, and we've actually increased the amount of that type of construction we've done over the last number of years, finishing Centennial Drive, which is a multi-year process," says Clarke.

Affordable housing is also expected to play a vital role in discussions, with long-time councillor Ralph Cipolla saying it ranks high on his list of priorities.

"I think in particular Orillia, Barrie and that, the rents are way too high," says Cipolla. "So we have to create some affordability within our community in order for people to live comfortably and eat comfortably."

Cipolla says he's hoping to keep the tax rate to 1.5 per cent, while the mayor says he expects it to be a minimum of two per cent, although he acknowledges it is too early to know.

"It's a little early to say," says Clarke. "I think we're two per cent just base, before anything else, so I'd be very happy if we were able to keep it at two per cent, but I think that might be a tough task."

Budget deliberations are expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next week.

Ratification of the 2022 budget is scheduled for early December.