Orillia's 14th annual walk for guide dogs
It's a great excuse to take your dog for a walk.
The 14th annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is just around the corner and organizer Laura Joyce and her guide dog Norma Jean will walk on Sept. 25.
"The route is mapped out at Tudhope Park. The full walk takes about 45 minutes but people don't have to walk the full walk - and it's rain or shine," Joyce said.
"Any money you can raise for the dog guides will help," she said.
With a goal of reaching $10,000, Joyce said it costs approximately $30,000 to train a guide dog, yet they are given freely to their new recipient.
All money raised assists the Lions Foundation of Canada, which helps care for and train service dogs in seven different dog training categories.
Dogs can be trained to assist the hearing impaired, individuals in wheelchairs, children with autism, people with diabetes or as facility support dogs who offer comfort in traumatic situations.
Registration on Sept. 25 at Tudhope Park begins at 10 a.m., and the walk on the Tudhope Loop starts at 11 a.m.
-
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.
-
Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in VictoriaThe Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game. Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspectRichard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, while harvesting that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.