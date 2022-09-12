Orillia's 14th annual walk for guide dogs

It's a great excuse to take your dog for a walk.

The 14th annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is just around the corner and organizer Laura Joyce and her guide dog Norma Jean will walk on Sept. 25.

"The route is mapped out at Tudhope Park. The full walk takes about 45 minutes but people don't have to walk the full walk - and it's rain or shine," Joyce said.

"Any money you can raise for the dog guides will help," she said.

With a goal of reaching $10,000, Joyce said it costs approximately $30,000 to train a guide dog, yet they are given freely to their new recipient.

All money raised assists the Lions Foundation of Canada, which helps care for and train service dogs in seven different dog training categories.

Dogs can be trained to assist the hearing impaired, individuals in wheelchairs, children with autism, people with diabetes or as facility support dogs who offer comfort in traumatic situations.

Registration on Sept. 25 at Tudhope Park begins at 10 a.m., and the walk on the Tudhope Loop starts at 11 a.m.