Orillia's hospital slowly welcomes back visitors
The number of visitors allowed at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is increasing.
While many restrictions are still in place, some units are welcoming back visitors on a more frequent basis.
Guests will still arrive at the main entrance of the hospital and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
All visits must be scheduled in advance, and only pre-approved visitors will be allowed in the hospital. You can find a list of requirements on the hospital website.
The hospital says the move is part of their gradual phased-in approach to the visiting policy.