Orillia's new Mayor accepts the chain of office

An inauguration ceremony was held at city hall Monday night, welcoming Don McIsaac and the new council.

It's comprised of a group of old and new members, something McIsaac says he's looking forward to getting to work with.

"We have four veterans and four newcomers, and we've established priorities, and we'll work really hard and use the time wisely," said McIsaac.

"I've had some conversations with him about affordable housing, and environment is something he's mentioned a lot," Jay Fallis, long-time Ward 3 councillor.

Topics McIsaac stressed throughout his campaign, and now he says he's putting the plans in place.

"If we establish a working group and get three or four councillors on the group, we get citizens from community stakeholders - we think we can get more accomplished. That's the approach we are going to take," McIsaac said.

Accomplishing goals for Orillia is something that stretches to neighbouring communities.

"A couple of the key issues are Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the 94 calls to action. Mayor McIsaac is a step ahead of most and we've had some discussions on it already and he certainly has some thoughts and ideas on how we can do that," said Rama Chief Ted Williams

Thoughts and ideas on several issues that McIsaac has four years to help bring to fruition.

"Those are the things important to the people of Orillia and are things we will get on and certainly try to find answers for as quickly as we can and get innovative solutions," McIsaac said.

He will get the chance to get the wheels moving on his vision this week, as the council is expected to meet once again on Wednesday to discuss key issues.