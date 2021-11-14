Orillia's winter parking rules go into effect tonight

Residents in the sunshine city of Orillia need to make sure their car is appropriately parked as winter parking rules go into effect tonight.

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, parking on all municipal streets between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. will be prohibited. The rules also apply to all parking lots and will remain in place until April 15.

Residents will be permitted to park on the boulevard, which is the space between the sidewalk and roadway, so long as the vehicle is 1.5 meters apart from both ends. Parking on front lawns is not allowed.

Any vehicles that do not abide by the rules can negatively impact the city's snow plowing or sanding and will be ticketed and/or towed.