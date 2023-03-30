Orillia school hosts unique music festival for student bands from across Ontario
The music festival at Orillia Secondary School (OSS) unites student bands from across Ontario in a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and compete with their peers.
Sponsored by the Ontario Band Association and Music-Fest Canada, the festival brings together 36 different bands from about 15 schools across the province.
The three-day event is the first time since the pandemic student bands have been able to play together in person.
"Most of the time in music, students hear what's happening in our own school and mainly in their own class, or in their own environment, their own band. This is providing them an opportunity to hear students from all over Ontario," noted Laura Lee Matthie, a music teacher at OSS.
The festival offers a variety of music, from concert to jazz bands, and includes workshops for students to enhance their skills.
The adjudication process will determine which bands qualify to compete in the nationals.
The music festival at OSS started Wednesday and wraps up Friday.
-
Candlelight walk held in west end to honour 16-year-old killed in TTC stabbingHundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Toronto's west end on Thursday night to honour 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station last Saturday.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over WinnipegA timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictionsAt Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trailThe Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital siteThe redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
City of Moncton dealing with significant retroactive RCMP costsConstruction continues on a new headquarters for the Codiac Regional RCMP that is costing the city of Moncton $57.2 million, but that isn't the only policing cost the city is dealing with right now.
-
Wednesday night road closure in Diamond Valley: RCMPTurner Valley RCMP issued a statement early Thursday evening advising of a road closure in the area.
-
Lethbridge wants help naming its curbside organics trucksIf Lethbridge can name its snowplows, why not its organic collection trucks?
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases up slightly, one new death reportedOne more Albertan has died from influenza since the last update according to the data, while newly reported cases for the last two weeks were slightly higher than the numbers seen for a month prior.