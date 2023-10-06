iHeartRadio

Orillia senior faces a variety of drug-related charges


Proceeds of an OPP bust in Orillia Wed. Oct. 4, 2023 (Source: OPP)

An Orillia man was busted on cocaine and pharmacy-drug medication at his home.

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia on Wednesday

As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old Orillia man was charged with possession and trafficking of the following items:

  • 18 grams cocaine
  • Prescription medication
  • $600 Canadian currency
  • Digital scales and packaging
  • Cell phone

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Nov. 14.

