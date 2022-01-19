Orillia shoe drive aims to support vulnerable community

An Orillia woman has made it her mission to ensure everyone has warm footwear this winter.

Carolyn-Marie Goodwin, the founder of Uplifting Blessings, is calling on the community for four types of footwear to help those most vulnerable in the community.

Goodwin says they desperately need gently used or new workboots, winter boots, running shoes, and children's footwear.

She says there is an incredibly high demand for workboots because many are trying to get back into the workplace.

"Getting where they need to go by foot, and these individuals need good footwear so that they maintain good health," Goodwin adds.

They hope to receive donations of men's boot sizes nine to 12, and women's shoe sizes five to nine.

"We are specifically in need of size 11 men's winter boots in good condition. Two pairs for a request for some older kids," the Facebook post shares.

Donations can be dropped off at 249 West Street North in Orillia on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.