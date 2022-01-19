Orillia shoe drive aims to support vulnerable community
An Orillia woman has made it her mission to ensure everyone has warm footwear this winter.
Carolyn-Marie Goodwin, the founder of Uplifting Blessings, is calling on the community for four types of footwear to help those most vulnerable in the community.
Goodwin says they desperately need gently used or new workboots, winter boots, running shoes, and children's footwear.
She says there is an incredibly high demand for workboots because many are trying to get back into the workplace.
"Getting where they need to go by foot, and these individuals need good footwear so that they maintain good health," Goodwin adds.
They hope to receive donations of men's boot sizes nine to 12, and women's shoe sizes five to nine.
"We are specifically in need of size 11 men's winter boots in good condition. Two pairs for a request for some older kids," the Facebook post shares.
Donations can be dropped off at 249 West Street North in Orillia on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.