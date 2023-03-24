Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital hosts nursing career fair to recruit new talent

Future nurses are invited to attend a Saturday hiring day career fair in Orillia.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is hosting the employment fair focused on nursing, hoping to yield similar results as last year's.

"We were impressed by the number of and quality of applicants seeking roles in the hospital and how it showcased our communities desire to join our exceptional healthcare team," noted OSMH Vice President, Patient Care & Chief Nursing Executive Jill Colin.

New and student nurses are welcome to attend open sessions about the Clinical Extern Program, New Grad Guarantee and Canada Student Loan Forgiveness programs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

On the spot, interviews will be conducted with job offers for qualified registered practical nurses and registered nurses.

Applicants looking to attend are asked to register online, but walk-ins will be interviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Masks are required.