Orillia Soldiers' Memorial hospital investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units
A COVID-19 outbreak is suspected at a unit in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).
In a release sent on Sunday, the Orillia hospital says it is collaborating with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) to investigate a possible outbreak on its Integrated Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (IMRS) Unit.
"The OSMH Team is taking all necessary measures to limit the spread of this highly transmissible Omicron variant," wrote Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO. "We appreciate the support and patience of our community as we continue to serve during this challenging phase of the pandemic," she says.
The investigation is focused on one half of the unit after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hospital, the other half of the unit is being monitored for possible symptoms.
All other patients have tested negative and are quarantining in their rooms.
-
Central Ontario looks to meet growing demand for COVID-19 booster shotSimcoe Muskoka opened two new COVID-19 booster clinics for at-risk residents only on Sunday.
-
-
The 'Go Give Project' expected to be back on the road MondayThe 'Go Give Project,' which is a grassroots group that's been helping some of the city's most vulnerable, is hoping to be back out on the road Monday after someone broke into one of their volunteer vehicles in Sudbury.
-
Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit usersThe City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.
-
Cause of fire that closed Highway 1 near Duncan Sunday morning under investigationFire crews in North Cowichan knocked down a large fire that closed the Trans Canada Highway near Duncan early Sunday morning.
-
Westview Heights apartment residents return to grab essential itemsResidents from the Westview Heights apartment complex on Eighth Avenue S.W. returned to their units Sunday to grab essential items, before they were ushered back out.
-
Alberta Health Services estimates 68,200 have or will develop long-COVIDMore than 68,200 Albertans have or are expected to develop symptoms health officials deem long-COVID, Alberta Health Services estimates.
-
More COVID-19 cases in Elgin County long-term careTwo new cases are now being reported in one resident and one staff member at Terrace Lodge.
-
Man dead following Fermor Avenue crashA man in his 20s has died in hospital after a New Year’s Day crash on Fermor Avenue.