Orillia teen looks to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City

Orillia resident Myles Odlozinski is hoping to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City.

"Food insecurity is a massive issue in Orillia. It's not just a big city issue. It's right here in Orillia," says Odlozinski.

The 15-year-old has seen how food insecurity impacts the community.

"It's been made worse by rising food costs and the pandemic. There's been lots of issues for many people," says Odlozinski. "I've even seen a youth in my school having to rely on it."

Odlozinski proposed an idea for a community fridge to Orillia council back in June. It would provide access to fresh food at no cost for those who need it most.

"The motto is that the community fridge follows is take what you need, leave what you can. If you need to take a lot because you have a big family or take it for multiple members, there's no stigma," he says.

Council was impressed with his presentation. Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke says city staff were unanimously on board with the idea.

"This is a caring, giving community, and we can substantiate that with many examples; Myles taking on this initiative at his age is just that," says Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke. "It exemplifies that caring, and it is indeed inspiring."

Odlozinski hopes to partner with local businesses and restaurants to help the fridge remain fully stocked, with some already on board.

"We pick up a lot of surplus food that exists in the community at grocery stores or farms, and at times we have trouble handing it out because it needs to get out in the community. So we'll look at that community fridge like another agency in our community that we can support," says The Sharing Place Executive Director Chris Peacock.

Odlozinski proposed that the Orillia Public Library is the ideal location to offer accessibility all year long.

He also suggests that the location would reduce stigma around accessing food, since it's away from shelters and food banks.

Council is on board with the location.

"The library is in the core of the City. It's on a transit route. It's easy to access for pedestrians. There is some space that's been identified there," adds Mayor Clarke.

Odlozinski hopes the community will get involved and donate to the initiative.

"Any impact you can make in the community is always positive. It doesn't matter how young you are, just doing something little can go a long way."

The City is developing a staff report on the feasibility of the fridge.

Odlozinski hopes to hear back in the next few weeks and is optimistic that his proposal will become a reality.