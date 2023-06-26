Orillia to hold modified Canada Day events: Here's what residents need to know

Ongoing construction along the waterfront in Orillia has limited Canada Day events, but the city says modified festivities will go ahead for residents.

"We have worked with the city to find a solution to move forward with Canada Day celebrations while construction is taking place at our typical location in Couchiching Beach Park," said Mike McLaughlin of the Orillia Canada Day Committee.

The city says daytime events at Foundry Park and the Orillia Recreation Centre will replace the typical July 1 weekend festivities at Couchiching Beach, Centennial and Veterans' parks because of the Phase Two revitalization project of the Centennial Drive area.

"Activities include the pancake breakfast, wheeley great parade, children's village crafts and face painting, and the popular Canada Day birthday cake. In addition, special programming will be offered at the Orillia Recreation Centre, including open gym and an open swim throughout the day," the city noted in a release.

Canada Day fireworks will take place Saturday at dusk at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park, prompting the closure of the 'Point,' including the trail, at 10 a.m. for preparations.

The city will provide free shuttles every 30 minutes for the fireworks from the recreation centre on West Street South from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. as parking is limited at the park.

The festivities take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.