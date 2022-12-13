Orillia transit riders will notice a slight fare hike this January

Transit riders in Orillia will notice a slight fare increase starting in the new year.

The cash fare will jump 10 cents to $2.90, and there will also be changes to the prices of monthly passes and bulk ride fees.

The price increase is intended to help the City continue to improve its transit system and provide better service and convenience for riders.

"The City recognizes how important public transit is to our community," said Mayor Don McIsaac. "Particularly today when cost of living is increasing, and we are making strides to build a better climate future, public transit offers an affordable and carbon-friendly mode of travel. This slight increase in fares allows us to continue building on our transit system to meet the community's needs, now and in the future."

Over the past few years, the City has invested in new buses, added bicycle racks, expanded routes, and added shelters to its transit system. This year, three new transit shelters were installed, and a new transit stop was added at the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The City also launched the Orillia cOnnect Smart Pay Fare System, allowing riders to pay for their fare using a card that can be loaded online or in person.

In early 2023, the City will launch 'Tap, Transfer and Save,' a partnership between the Simcoe County LINX and Orillia Transit, allowing riders to use their LINX card or Orillia cOnnect Pass card on either transit system.