Orillia trespassing investigation leaves a man and an officer injured

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate after a trespassing investigation in Orillia left one man and an officer with injuries.

OPP says police were called Wednesday night to a restaurant on Memorial Avenue for a man refusing to leave.

Due to the SIU's investigation, details of the incident are not immediately available.

However, police say the 35-year-old Orillia man was charged with assaulting a peace officer - bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, seven counts of resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, escaping lawful custody, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The SIU is a civilian law agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.