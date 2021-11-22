Orillia triplex destroyed in overnight fire

Orillia fire crews remain on scene of an overnight fire on Hoover Street.



According to the local fire department, crews responded to the blaze at around 1:00 a.m. and found a fire burning in the exterior wall before it travelled to the roof.



Orillia Fire Captain Chris Ferry said the triplex is a total loss with a damage estimate of $500,000.



He said the fire is not considered suspicious and appears to be electrical in nature.



The investigation is ongoing.

Orillia Fire said it expects crews to remain at the scene for the day Monday to extinguish hot spots because the roof collapsed into the second floor.