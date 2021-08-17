Orillia university makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students, staff
Lakehead University announces a mandatory vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff.
The Orillia university is the latest post-secondary institution to implement a mandate requiring anyone on campus to be fully vaccinated.
President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moria McPherson said in a statement that careful consideration lead to the announcement.
In July, Lakehead announced mandatory vaccines for all students living in residences.
Last week, it was announced that student-athletes were required to be fully vaccinated.
A first vaccine dose is required by Sept. 7, with full vaccination in place no later than Oct. 7.
McPherson said details on the implementation and guidelines for visitors were being developed and would be released soon.
Friday, Georgian College announced they were implementing mandatory vaccines.
The province announced Monday that all public health units will be working with schools to run vaccination clinics to combat the Delta variant.
