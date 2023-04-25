Orillia unveils new downtown parking rates

Orillia residents and visitors will see a new parking rate structure which includes retooled prices in the city's downtown beginning on May 1.

As part of the 2024 budget process, council requested that the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) and the Parking Advisory Committee (PAC) provide an assessment of the current metered parking rates.

That assessment led to a recommendation to change the current structure that has been in place for ten years to a demand-based pricing structure which was approved by the city council.

"With the new structure, residents and visitors can choose the parking option that best suits their needs based on location and pricing. A demand-based pricing structure will help us grow into the future by improving parking turnover in high-demand areas, encouraging parking in other lots and providing additional funding needed to maintain lots and equipment," said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac.

Between 12 municipal parking lots and street parking, Orillia's downtown has almost 700 parking spaces available.

Whether or not motorists can pay by coin or credit card depends on the location.

The Passport Parking mobile application is accepted at all locations to pay, extend, and manage parking sessions.

The DOMB believes one of downtown Orillia's biggest challenges is parking availability.

"Demand-based pricing that the city is implementing will help by encouraging people to spread parking throughout the downtown. This solution also provides the least overall impact by only increasing 13 per cent of the parking spaces by more than $0.25. The majority of the parking lot spaces will remain at $1 per hour," said DOMB chair Michael Fredson.

The new rates are as follows:

The following on-street parking rates will be in effect May 1, 2023:

High Demand: $3 per hour

Mississaga Street East

West Street North

West Street South

Low Demand: $1.75 per hour

Mississaga Street West

All downtown side streets with metered parking

The following off-street Pay-and-Display parking rates will be in effect on June 1, 2023:

High Demand: $1.25 per hour

Municipal Pay-and-Display Parking Lots 2 and 5

Low Demand: $1 per hour

All other Municipal Pay-and-Display Parking Lots

The following monthly permit rates will be in effect June 1, 2023:

High Demand: $70 per month

Municipal Parking Lots 1 and 7

Low Demand: $60 per month

Municipal Parking Lot 11

Low Demand: $55 per month