An Orillia woman faces a slew of charges following a tip from a concerned caller who notified police about a suspected impaired driver in Coldwater.

According to police, the woman was driving erratically through Waubaushene when officers caught up to her on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia and a conductive energy weapon during the investigation.

They say they also learned the driver didn't have consent from the owner to take the vehicle.

Police charged the 33-year-old with impaired driving - drugs, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, knowing there was a prohibited device in the vehicle, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are holding the accused in custody until her video court appearance scheduled for Thursday.