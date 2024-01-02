Orillia woman injured in Highway 12 collision

One woman was hospitalized following a collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township on New Year's Eve.

Provincial police say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Park Street and the highway shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The woman, a 52-year-old from Orillia, was triaged at the scene by Simcoe County paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

Police closed the area for the clean up and investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time.