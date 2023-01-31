Orkin Canada fined $27,500 for chemical use near Calgary park
A pest control company has been fined after it admitted it illegally used a pesticide near an off-leash dog park in Calgary almost two years ago.
Orkin Canada Corporation pleaded guilty last week to Alberta's Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act in connection with an incident that occurred on May 26 and 27, 2021.
According to officials, an employee with the company was observed applying the pesticide Rozol RTU directly inside gopher holes and burrows.
The government said the worker was not qualified to handle the chemical, which is a toxic substance used to control field rodents.
The substance was also applied right next to an off-leash dog park, officials say.
Orkin was fined $27,500 for the incident, with $500 as a victim surcharge and $27,000 being put toward a "creative sentencing project" for the board of governors at Lakeland College.
"The college will develop a national pesticide application certification manual and exam as well as structural and fumigation pesticide application certification examinations," officials said in a release.
The government says its pesticide legislation helps ensure chemicals are used safely and effectively in Alberta.
