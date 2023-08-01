Orlando bound flights coming to Saint John Airport in 2024

Beginning in January, the Saint John Airport will be offering weekly direct non-stop flights to Orlando through Flair Airlines for the winter months.

The Port City Airport is the only terminal in the Maritimes to receive the new flight routes from Flair, at a starting cost of just $59.

“There’s a lot of demand to get down to warm places from Saint John in the winter,” says Flair C.E.O. Stephen Jones. “We’ve been talking to the airport and they are incredibly supportive of Flair so we looked at what was available and where we could fit some schedule time so they choice really made itself.”

The inaugural flight bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport will take off the Saint John tarmac on January 23 and will offer weekly flights each Tuesday until April 30.

Flair Airlines currently offers three flights a week to Toronto out of Saint John. Fredericton and Moncton’s airports do not offer Flair services.

“They have been really pleased with how our region has responded to their airline over the summer months,” says Lori Carle, who is the Saint John Airport’s manager of marketing, public and corporate relationships. “I really don’t think Saint Johners are going to wait on this.”

The flights are already available for bookings on Flair’s website. Carle says the Orlando flight appeals to a wide range of travellers, and expects residents to jump at the lower fare tickets.

“If you’re a golfer, or you like the theme parks, or major league ball or maybe you’re a snowbird, this is going to be a great opportunity to fly direct from Saint John at Canadian prices,” Carle beams.

CAA Atlantic spokesperson Julia Kent says any flights that come to the Maritimes that fly to busy and warm destinations is a win for everyone. She does advise residents to purchase travel insurance for any trips, but especially for flights that only occur once a week.

“We just want people to be cautious,” Kent says. “And understand if they are doing a once a day flight if your flight gets cancelled your not going until the next day. You have to be aware and know the risks when booking a flight like this.”

Out of the three major airports in New Brunswick, Saint John offers the least amount of flights with service only available to Toronto and Montreal. Kent says anytime new flights come to any of New Brunswick’s airports there is usually some conversation.

“Anytime you see a new flight like this show up at any airport there is going to be some people that say it’s not the right airport,” says Kent. “And you’re going to have some people that are celebrating. Until New Brunswick comes to a finite decision on which airport or all three or two of the three is going to be their focus in terms of accessibility for New Brunswickers.”

“Right now we just need to take what we can get.”

