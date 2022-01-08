Orleans pharmacy administers hundreds of boosters with overnight clinic

At Avalon Compounding Pharmacy in Orléans, approximately 780 COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were administered by Saturday afternoon, but some people weren’t so lucky.

“I came, it’s already over I have to come back again Monday,” said Makanza Pae hoping to get a COVID-19 shot.

The pharmacy held an overnight vaccine clinic Friday, taking only walk-ins. The lineup began as early as 5 p.m., with many staying late into the night in minus 20 degree weather, only to be turned away around midnight because of technical issues.

“We had some hiccups in our system,” said compounding pharmacist Andrew Hanna. “Power outages computer system failures… it did add to the delay of getting vaccinated and it delayed our flow.”

That delay meant more frustration for many who have been desperately trying to get their hands on a third dose.

"These guys have been working all night, working hard," said David Brown. "It's a crapshoot sometimes, the way it's working. You get lucky or you don't. In this case, I got a shot."

As of Friday, at least 45 per cent of eligible adults in Ottawa had received a third dose.

The rush to get doses into arms continues with Ottawa Public Health announcing 50,000 new appointments on Saturday. In Pembroke, a walk-in clinic was also offered to residents.

This comes as the Omicron variant spreads and hospitalization numbers are on the rise. Ottawa Public Health says 51 residents are in hospital, being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, eight more since Friday. Seven of them are in the ICU and two more people have died.

People eager for booster shots came to the Orléans from all around, hoping to secure a dose.

“We were going to come at two in the morning. We were ready but we heard the power was out so we came this morning,” said Cherie Gambell, a Grade 1 teacher who drove from Russell, arriving around 11 a.m. and successfully securing a booster shot.

“We’re ready to protect the kids and ourselves—mainly the kids—so we can get them back into school,” said Gambell.

The pharmacy said there are about 200 vaccines that they can give on Monday, on a first-come, first-served basis. They are expecting 800 to 900 more doses by Friday.