Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday

Ornge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition and a third is in serious condition after a collision in the Metcalfe area.

Emergency crews were called to 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just before 4 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Ottawa Fire Services said crews had to extricate the people trapped inside the car and help make room for the Orgne air ambulance to land.

No other details about the individuals involved was immediately available.

Ottawa police say 8th Line Road is closed between Mitch Owens Road and Parkway Road and Parkway Road is closed between 8th Line Road and John Quinn Road for the investigation.

Traffic alert: 8th Line Rd is closed between Mitch Owens Rd and Parkway Rd. Parkway Rd is closed between 8th Line Rd and John Quinn Rd due to a collision. Duration unknown. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic

Ottawa paramedics also said they and Ornge responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sixth Line Road and the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway in Dunrobin just before 3 p.m. At least one person had to be transported to hospital but no other details were immediately available.

Paramedics are currently responding to a 2-vehicle collision at Sixth Line Rd. & Thomas A. Dolan Pkwy. @Ornge CCPs also on their way.

Nous répondons à une collision (entre 2 véhicules) à l'intersection mentionnée ci-haut, épaulé de nos partenaires de @Ornge pic.twitter.com/4lJgBov2vL