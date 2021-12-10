Ornge must try to accommodate Timmins worker who is taking medicinal cannabis, arbitrator rules

An Ontario labour board arbitrator has ruled Ornge must try to accommodate an aircraft maintenance engineer in Timmins who has been prescribed medicinal marijuana.

The decision pokes a hole in the air ambulance service's zero-tolerance policy when it comes to cannabis. However, the arbitrator made it clear she wasn't ruling the employee could work safely while on cannabis, but that Ornge had a responsibility to try and accommodate him before removing him from his job.

One of the central issues in the case is how long impairment by cannabis lasts, and whether the worker would still be impaired on some level when he arrived to work.

A major stumbling block was the fact he was one of only two aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) working in Timmins, and had to be on call every second week.

The issue began in 2018, when the worker was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. He tried three different medications, but all caused significant side-effects.

"In April 2020 he was prescribed medicinal cannabis to treat his anxiety disorder," said a transcript of the tribunal decision.

He informed Ornge, and was placed under the workplace accommodation policy. He was removed from his normal duties, which included safety-sensitive work.

The worker later went on vacation, and upon his return was assigned temporary duties not related to aircraft safety. That continued until February of 2021.

Ornge brought in an independent medical expert, who prepared a report that said the worker was taking cannabis with much higher THC levels than previously known.

"He would not be fit for duties for his safety sensitive job,” the expert concluded, because THC takes a long time to leave the system.

She recommended he switch to medical cannabis containing mainly CBD, with THC levels no higher than three per cent. If he did, and followed other restrictions, he could be accommodated.

"He would likely benefit from higher CBD and much lower THC for his condition, along with ongoing other therapies of the sort already described," the doctor's report said.

"If he could use solely CBD dominant products, he would be fit to perform the duties of his job."

At that point, Ornge decided he was not fit for duty because he was violating the zero-tolerance policy and was not fit to work under his current treatment plan.

The main concern was the long-lasting effects of THC in the body.

"There is a plethora of literature that speaks to acute impairment lasting for up to 12 hours with ongoing residual impairment, which can impact performance of safety-sensitive duties," the transcript said.

"For chronic, daily users of cannabis, impairment can be seen for days to weeks following discontinuation of cannabis."

A growing body of evidence has shown impairment can remain for longer than 28 days after THC has been consumed, particularly in marijuana produced today, with higher THC levels than ever.

"This substantial increase in strength of THC available for purchase in both the medical and recreational market is relevant as studies have shown higher dosages of THC result in prolonged residual impairment in comparison to lower doses," the doctor said in her report.

Ornge was particularly concerned because aircraft maintenance engineers in Timmins are on call every second week. If the worker was taking cannabis medication while not working, he could be unfit for duty if he was called in to work.

In response, the union argued that Ornge has an obligation under its own policies to try and accommodate the worker "to the point of undue hardship."

In particular, it had to show the worker couldn't be accommodated and that its zero-tolerance policy was justified.

"The union maintains that Ornge has taken an inflexible position regarding the use of medically prescribed cannabis, which does not take account of the grievor’s capability to perform his job safely while taking cannabis to treat his medical condition," the transcript said.

Maintained zero-tolerance policy

"It argues that despite the employer retaining an expert to assess the grievor and his cannabis use, and despite her assessment that if the grievor met certain conditions he could perform his safety-sensitive job, the employer continued to obstinately maintain that its zero-tolerance policy prohibited the use of cannabis in a safety sensitive job."

In her ruling, the arbitrator said there is no dispute that a broad cannabis ban for safety reasons is reasonable. However, it was written with people with substance abuse issues in mind, not people being prescribed cannabis.

"The issue in this case is whether the policy, as it respects the zero-tolerance standard for medical cannabis, and the manner in which the policy addresses the accommodation of those who are prescribed medical cannabis, is reasonable and meets the employer’s human rights obligations," she wrote.

"I agree with the employer that its general zero tolerance for cannabis use for those in safety-sensitive positions is reasonable because it is an air ambulance service that transports people who are critically ill or injured, and is therefore required to provide the highest quality of care and patient transportation services."

However, Ornge's own medical expert outlined conditions under which the worker could keep his job.

"She did not indicate that a zero-tolerance standard for medicinal cannabis use was required for a safety-sensitive job," the transcript said.

High THC levels a concern

Instead, she pointed to high THC levels as the main concern, and said a cannabis treatment of CBD, with THC levels no higher than three per cent, would mean "he could safely perform his work and be fit for duty."

What Ornge failed to do, the arbitrator ruled, was to treat medicinal cannabis as any other medication.

"I accept Ornge’s evidence regarding the responsibility that the company has for operating its service to the highest levels of safety," she wrote.

"However, simply because Ornge is an air ambulance service, with the inherent safety issues involved in operating its aircraft, is not sufficient basis for finding that its blanket rule that no one in a safety-sensitive position can ever be accommodated if they are prescribed medicinal cannabis."

While ruling in favour of the worker, she said that doesn't mean she's ruling he can do the job safely. The ruling means Ornge didn't fulfill its obligations of making reasonable efforts to accommodate him when he had been prescribed cannabis.

The worker would not be able to take cannabis during weeks he is on call, she said, and that may interfere with his treatment.

"The particular circumstances of the Timmins base are that there are only two AMEs who work there, and that they must work alternating on call schedules," she wrote.

"The grievor may find, once given the chance to trial (the doctor's) recommendations, that it is not possible to manage his illness under that regime. The parties will need to address that and other potential issues should they arise."

Read the full transcript here.