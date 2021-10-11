iHeartRadio

Ornge responds to crash near Kincardine, Ont.

Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)

A crash between a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine, Ont. has sent one person to hospital.

Ornge Air Ambulance responded to the scene around 11:05 a.m. on Monday and transported one person to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., according to an Ornge spokesperson.

No details are available at this time on a possible second victim. 

