Oro-Medonte animal rescue gives lost or forgotten pets a second chance
An animal rescue foundation in Oro-Medonte gives lost and forgotten animals a second chance at life and love.
Hank's Haven Rescue Foundation operates by what it calls the Three R's - rescue, rehabilitate and rehome.
The rescue was named after a Bull Terrier named Hank, who Hank's Haven owner Nicole Tryon says was euthanized for no reason other than "no time, no space."
The rescue houses animals in foster care and is looking for foster homes.
It needs caring people to temporarily take in animals to help free up space for other animals to join the rescue shelter.
Hank's Haven provides foster families with food, collars and leashes, and all vetting.
Complete information on how to foster a needy animal is available online.
The rescue also needs donations, which help fund its mission to save dogs and cats in need.
There are various ways to donate to Hank's Haven Rescue, including:
- Send an e-transfer to donation.hankshaven@gmail.com
- Click the online PayPal button
- Purchase an item from the rescue's Amazon Wishlist.
People can also participate in the rescue's ongoing auctions and fundraisers to help offset costs of medical cases and missions abroad.
