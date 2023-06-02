Oro-Medonte cat shelter damaged by fire forced to close

The cat shelter in Oro-Medonte, severely damaged by a recent fire, is being forced to close.

Street Cats Rescue on Shanty Bay Road went up in flames after a garbage truck caught fire on May 26.

The fire spread to a nearby dumpster before reaching the building that houses the cat shelter.

"We are heartbroken to have to announce that we are now looking for a new location for our shelter," Street Cats Rescue wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

"Unfortunately, the damage from the fire is far more extensive than originally thought, and it will be some time before it is all fixed."

After years on Shanty Bay Road, Street Cats Rescue is now looking for a new permanent location.

"It is beyond devastating for us as we've been in that wonderful location for approx. 15 years," the post read.

"It has been a sanctuary for not only cats but for our volunteers too. We are trying to be positive and hope that we can find another place quickly and make it just as special."

According to the post, Street Cats Rescue is looking for at least 2,000 square feet with an overhead door, a bathroom, and a small kitchen anywhere in the Barrie area.

"We are incredibly grateful for the amazing support we have received already from this community and beyond," the post read.

"We again ask for your help in sharing this post and getting the word out. Time is of the essence. Help us get back to providing a haven for wayward kitties as we have done for so many years."

Volunteers rescued 30 of 56 animals on the day of the fire. Eventually, all the cats were accounted for, with some taken to the veterinarian suffering smoke inhalation.

Street Cats Rescue is a non-profit organization staffed solely by volunteers.

Complete information on donating to help the Rescue Cats Shelter is available on its Facebook page.

-with files from CTV's Kim Phillips