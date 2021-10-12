Oro-Medonte company offers 25 full-time sales, manufacturing positions

An Oro-Medonte manufacturing company is creating multiple new job opportunities.

Norwood Industries Inc. is recruiting 25 new full-time positions, including sales, customer experience, warehouse associate, packaging, order fulfillment and material handling.

"We're proud to continue creating many premium-quality career opportunities in the local community and contributing to the region's post-COVID economic recovery," said Patrick Racine, President at Norwood.

The Simcoe County company manufacturers portable sawmills.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online or via email.