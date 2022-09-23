Oro-Medonte country club break-in under investigation

Provincial police want to identify persons of interest in connection with a break-in at a business on Line 11 North in Oro-Medonte.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Braestone Club and said they found broken glass in the kitchen.

A safe had allegedly been taken from the building.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 29, shortly before 3 a.m.

They released images of persons of interest taken from security footage.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the individuals in the images to contact the OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.