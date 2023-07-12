Oro-Medonte man, 63, arrested in child pornography case
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
An Oro-Medonte man accused of having child pornography faces charges in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.
OPP officers with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Orillia detachment obtained a warrant to search the accused's home and seized several electronic devices for analysis.
The 63-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.
He was released from police custody following a bail hearing in Barrie on Wednesday.
-
Man rushed to hospital following motorcycle collision in EtobicokeA man has been rushed to hospital following a motorcycle collision in Etobicoke this afternoon.
-
Conservation authority warns of potential floodingA flood alert has been issued for the London, Ont. region.
-
Federal funding will further pair children with seniors to share knowledgeFrom seeds to bloom quite the collection of local gardeners gathered for a funding announcement in Sudbury Wednesday.
-
Cooking fire displaces one residentWindsor fire crews were called to a working fire in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue Wednesday evening.
-
Vancouver councillor calls decision on modular housing 'infuriating and unacceptable'Vancouver city council has voted down a motion that would allow for extended leases on temporary modular housing sites, a move greeted with cries of "shame" from people in the chamber who spoke in support of it.
-
Northern Ont. residents concerned about new plastic plantA new plastic plant has opened in North Bay, Ont. on industrial land, it is called Industrial Plastics Canada – the plant is re-manufacturing plastics.
-
'I want to rise with my community': Peguis First Nation fashion designer bringing Indigenous roots to New York Fashion WeekWhen New York Fashion Week kicks off in September, a woman from Peguis First Nation will be there showing off her work and culture.
-
Woman, 69, critically injured in Etobicoke collision dies in hospitalA 69-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a pick-up truck in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon has died in hospital.
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia BeachOttawa police say the dive unit is searching for a missing swimmer at Britannia Beach.