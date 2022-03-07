Oro-Medonte man to cycle across Canada with his dog raising funds
An Oro-Medonte man is planning a cross-Canada cycling trip with his dog to raise money for charities near and dear to his heart.
Oro-Medonte resident Bill Shroup and his rescue dog, Yoshi, plan on cycling 6,500 kilometres across Canada.
Shroup will begin his journey in Richmond, British Columbia, in May and hopes to complete the trip in Sydney, Nova Scotia, sometime in September.
The avid cyclist is an outdoor enthusiast, personal trainer, judo instructor and owns a gym.
Shroup says he hopes to raise $50,000 for multiple charities, including Easter Seals Canada, Crohn's and Colitis and the Canadian Women's Foundation.
As a young adult, Shroup developed Crohn's disease and faced further health challenges when a life-threatening accident perforated his colon.
He was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs while she was in school.
Shroup says the health challenges forced him to change his lifestyle.
He created a YouTube channel to document the journey, and the public is encouraged to follow along.
More information can be found here.
