Oro-Medonte native takes on the world in Tokyo

Oro-Medonte's Peter Disera took on the world on Monday morning, competing in the Tokyo Olympic games.

After a hard-fought race, the mountain biker finished 26th overall.

"Overall happy with the race. I didn't have the extraordinary day that some of the athletes had today, but it also wasn't a day I'm upset about," Disera told CTV News Barrie shortly after crossing the finish line.

The athlete credits his success over his career to the support he's received from family, friends and the community.

His family home was adorned in red and white as he made his Olympic debut.

"It's absolutely overwhelming, and it's just so wonderful to see all of his hard work paid off, and he is where he wanted to be," said Disera's mother, Pamela.

The 26-year-old Oro-Medonte man was the sole Canadian representing the country in men's mountain biking - an accomplishment his family says was forged in the hills of central Ontario.

"This open forest that we live in was a contributing factor, the trails and hardwood hills," his mom said.

In 2007, his family said he began competing at Hardwood Ski and Bike, and not soon after that, he began separating himself from the pack.

The president and general manager of Hardwood, Gareth Houben, said Disera had a natural talent and a work ethic like none other.

"Knowing that he got a small portion of success training here makes us feel very proud of Hardwood," said Houben.

The hill has also been a training ground for his brother Quinton who is climbing the international mountain biking ranks.

The younger sibling said his brother set the bar high, but it inspires him to get better each day.

"Growing up with him, I was always trying to nip at his heels," said Quinton.

The family said Disera would fly home in the coming days, but his time back in Canada will be short, as he and his brother will head to Italy next month for the world championships.