Oro Station students rally to aid cat shelter in wake of destructive fire

Students at an Oro Station school raised money to help a cat shelter after a devastating fire last month.

Grades 1 and 2 students with Guthrie Public School sold freezies to raise $1,000 to support Street Cats Rescue.

The damage sustained at the Shanty Bay Road shelter has forced staff to close the facility.

"We are heartbroken to have to announce that we are now looking for a new location for our shelter. Unfortunately, the damage from the fire is far more extensive than originally thought & it will be some time before it is all fixed," Street Cats Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

The shelter is still in need of donations, including litter, wet and dry food, toys, paper towels, bleach and crates.

Complete information on how to donate and cat adoption is available on the Street Cats Rescue Facebook page.