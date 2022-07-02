Oromocto First Nation attracts hundreds for 7th annual powwow

Oromocto First Nation is hosting its 7th annual powwow this weekend, attracting people from all across Wabanaki -- the Atlantic provinces.

Settlers were also invited to join in on the festivities, including local dignitaries Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, MLA Mary Wilson, and Mayor Bob Powell.

"We invite a lot of our neighbours from our communities to come and participate, just to see them and welcome them and just to celebrate with us,” said Shelley Sabattis, Oromocto First Nation's chief.

"It makes me proud, I feel hope towards reconciliation and it's good on the heart,” said Dr. Allan Sabattis-Atwin of Oromocto First Nation. “I hope that it touches their heart and they understand the work that's needed to move forward together."

The powwow is a chance to gather people from all across Wabanaki to share culture and community.

"It's about continuing to celebrate myself and my community and my culture,” said Nisa Kennedy, from Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation.

“I think there's still a lot of education that's still happening but we still have a lot further to go."

"I wasn't raised with my culture due to my grandfather’s passing at a young age, so this is a way for me to reconnect to my culture,” said James Martin, who attended the powwow Saturday. “A lot of the culture is gone and resources are hard to find."

From food vendors to Wabanaki wares -- it's also a chance for people and Indigenous-owned businesses to network.

"I think it's a really big part of building community and networking, making sure we all know where everyone is and what everyone is doing,” said Collin Alexander, with the Indigenous Tourism Association.

The powwow also gives children a way to express their love and knowledge of their culture.

"We kind of think of it as our own day to celebrate,” Sabattis said.

“It's very touching to see all of the youth, their colours are just beautiful, their passion, their expression, their love for their culture and their community is just beautiful."