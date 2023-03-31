Oromocto man charged for copper wire theft: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says a man is facing charges after copper wire was recently stolen in Oromocto, N.B.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person near a power pole in the town around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found a number of cut wires and fresh tracks in snow.

A 41-year-old man from Oromocto was found and arrested a short time later.

Stuart McCann appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Wednesday and was charged with:

theft

mischief

breach of a probation order

breach of a release order

McCann was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on April 27 for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

There have been a number of recent copper wire thefts in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity near an electrical substation or power poles to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers.