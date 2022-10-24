Oromocto RCMP release images of two suspects related to grocery store theft
The Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest following a theft from a local grocery store last month.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, police say a man and woman entered a grocery store on Onondaga Street in Oromocto and left the store with hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise without paying.
Police have released surveillance images in hopes someone will recognize the individuals involved, or will be able to provide information that could help with their investigation.
The woman is described as having long brown hair, and was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sandals. Police say she was also carrying a black purse.
The man is described as having a beard and a visible tattoo on his right hand. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white "DC" logo on it, a black hoodie, black sweatpants and brown work boots.
Anyone with information about the individuals, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
