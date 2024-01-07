Oscar-nominated documentarian to speak at Film Training Manitoba's masterclass series

Film Training Manitoba (FTM) has announced the distinguished speaker for its upcoming Manitoba Film Master Series.

The organization has chosen documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy to speak at this year’s masterclass next month at the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT).

“Rory Kennedy is an outstanding and tenacious filmmaker, and Film Training Manitoba and our partners are so honoured to be working with her to deliver this important workforce development initiative.” Said FTM’s Executive Director Adam Smoluk in a news release.

Kennedy is an Academy Award-nominated, Primetime Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker with more than 40 films under her belt. Kennedy's films have appeared on major streaming and broadcast networks including Netflix, HBO, National Geographic and PBS.

FTM holds special masterclasses with film professionals every year to help develop the skills of Manitoba’s film industry. The series allows local industry professionals to get advice and hear about personal experiences from celebrated guest speakers.

This year features a special SWIFT speaking session with Kennedy specifically for women, non-binary, and Trans participants.

FTM's master class series will take place at MITT, 130 Henlow Bay, on Feb 10 and 11. More information can be found online.