Oscar watch party held on big screens in Waterloo

Princess Cinemas hosted an Oscar watch party Sunday night, with the show playing on two big screens. As the Academy Awards were handed out to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night, movie fans gathered in Waterloo to watch the show. “I’m hoping Dune wins best picture cause I thought that was just a gorgeous sci-fi movie that wasn't like anything else I’ve seen." Gabriel Pasquino, an attendee said. It was a free event. Donations were collected for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.