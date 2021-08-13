Oshawa man charged with murder in death of two-month old son last year
Durham police have charged an Oshawa man in connection with the death of his infant son last year.
Police say that the two-month old boy was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020. He then succumbed to those injuries on Dec. 7, 2020.
Following the child’s death, the Durham police homicide unit began an investigation.
In a news release issues on Friday, police said that the child’s father – 22-year-old Alvin Serrano – has now been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm in the infant’s death.
Police say that they will not release the name of the infant at this time.
They have also not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the homicide, which has now been retroactively classified as Durham Region’s ninth of 2020.
The investigation remains ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with new information to come forward.
