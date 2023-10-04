Oshawa man who barricaded himself inside residence removed by emergency response unit

A man who barricaded himself inside a residence east of Toronto after an alleged assault had to be removed by an emergency response unit, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Marland and Montrave avenues in Oshawa, Ont. on Oct. 3 at approximately 12:00 am for an assault call.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, a female victim was located with minor injuries and taken out of the residence.

A male suspect, who was reportedly armed, had barricaded himself inside a bedroom, police said.

“Negotiations with the male to exit the bedroom were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

An emergency response unit from the neighbouring York Regional Police Service was called in and made entry into the bedroom, Durham police said.

The man, identified by police as Richard Charbonneau, 46, of Oshawa, was taken into custody without incident.

Charbonneau is charged with assault and uttering death threats, and was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Cst. Friesen of the Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

