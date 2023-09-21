iHeartRadio

Oshawa shooting leaves one person dead


Durham police investigate a fatal shooting at a home on Albert Street in Oshawa Thursday September 21, 2023.

One person is dead following a shooting in Oshawa.

Durham police said early Thursday that they responded to an address on Albert Street for reports of a shooting.

A male victim was subsequently found dead at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released so far.

More to come…

