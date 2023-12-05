Oshawa woman allegedly borrowed money for mortgage but instead used it in crypto scam
A woman allegedly borrowed money from several individuals, saying she needed it for her mortgage, but instead used it to participate in a cryptocurrency scam, Durham police said.
On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested the woman, 25-year-old Fatima Imran, from Oshawa.
Police allege after she diverted funds to “engage in a cryptocurrency scam,” it resulted in the “complete loss” of the borrowed funds. They did not disclose how much money was involved.
Imran has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of obtain by false pretence over and three counts of theft over $5,000. She was released on an undertaking.
Police released a photo of the accused on Tuesday in an attempt, they said, to locate additional victims.
Police ask anyone with new information about this investigation to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5352 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
