Oshawa woman charged after allegedly driving impaired with 5-year-old child on Canada Day
Durham Regional Police have charged a woman who allegedly drove a vehicle impaired with her five-year-old child inside in Oshawa on Canada Day.
Police said they were called to the area of Columbus Road East and Baldwin Street North just before 9 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an impaired driver.
Officers located the vehicle and “observed the female driver showing signs of obvious impairment,” police said.
She was pulled over, and officers discovered that her five-year-old child was in the vehicle.
Police said they later learned that her two-year-old child was left alone at home.
The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Oshawa, has been charged with impaired operation and failure to comply.
Officers from @DRPSCWDiv responded to an impaired driver call in Brooklin and located a 28-year-old female showing visible signs of impairment. The female had her five-year-old in the vehicle and left her two-year-old at home alone. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/b3ZBOynLcR— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 4, 2023
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.