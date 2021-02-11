Former City Councillor Michael Oshry officially joined the race to become the next mayor of Edmonton Thursday.

Oshry tweeted a brief statement saying that he had filed his nomination papers so he could “start to build a campaign.”

“I have been putting together the structure of a campaign and today I am formalizing this effort,” his statement said.

“This is just the beginning, but I do want to say that there is no question that our next mayor will be challenged to lead at a crucial time - we have not encountered this level of uncertainty in a generation.”

Oshry served as Ward 5 councillor from 2013-17, when he decided not to run again.

He becomes the third mayoral candidate with council experience - joining the race with Kim Krushell and former colleague Mike Nickel.

Current councillor Andrew Knack and former councillor Amarjeet Sohi have each not ruled out running as well.

Current mayor Don Iveson has announced he is not seeking re-election.

Oshry’s announcement comes two months after his candidacy was leaked by Nickel.

Oshry declined an interview request from CTV News Edmonton Thursday.

Other candidates for the Oct. 2021 vote include Cheryll Watson, Diana Steele and Brian Gregg.