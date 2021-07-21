Osoyoos fire: Nk'Mip Creek blaze grows to 2,000 hectares; mayor says travellers should 'think carefully' before visiting

A raging wildfire that's led to hundreds of properties being put under evacuation order has grown to 2,000 hectares and remains out of control.

Twelve firefighters and two helicopters were on scene at the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire Tuesday just north of Osoyoos.

Evacuation orders were issued for dozens of properties by the Osoyoos Indian Band and dozens more were issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Monday and Tuesday.

Even more properties are under evacuation alert.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff told CTV Morning Live Wednesday this wildfire is particularly troubling because of the number of evacuation orders it has led to.

"The fire was between Oliver and Osoyoos – the north end of the lake – and then it spread south," McKortoff said. "All evacuees, wherever they're from in this area, go to the Oliver Legion."

Visitors staying at Spirit Ridge Resort and the nearby campground on Osoyoos Indian Band land were ordered to leave and were asked to return home, if possible.

"We don't have any extra hotel rooms here that are open," McKortoff said, adding that vacationers heading to the area should "do their homework" before visiting.

For example, McKortoff said when she went to put gas in her car Tuesday, the station had run out.

"I'm going to have to ration myself as to where I go," she said.

McKortoff also said visitors should be aware of the weather conditions. Environment Canada has an air quality advisory in place for most of southeastern B.C. due to wildfire smoke.

"There's smoke everywhere so you need to know that. If you're coming here, you need to be able to adjust to that," McKortoff said.

"We don't know how long it's going to last … think carefully before you venture up here because you may not be able to do all of the things you wanted to do."

Up-to-date information on evacuation orders is available on the RDOS website.