OSPCA 50/50 draw a pawsitive lottery for animals

Feline lucky? The Ontario SPCA has launched its first Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, and there's still time to buy tickets.

There were two $500 Early Bird prizes in October and a Grand Prize jackpot of $43,700, which could go up to $50,000 by Nov. 4, yet to be won.

"We've been extremely fortunate - it's done extremely well - and we're thrilled," said Robin Elliott of the provincial jackpots totals to-date.

This new fundraiser will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals across the province.

"This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society," said Brandy Hill, manager of the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre.

"This is a rewarding and pawsitive way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help.

"Just by purchasing a ticket, you've helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpot, too."

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that depends on donations to change the lives of vulnerable animals, as it has done since 1873.

Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA's 12 animal centres.

The lottery funds will also support animals in communities across the province through Ontario SPCA mobile spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

Tickets are available for 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40 for the Nov. 4 draw online .