OSPCA releases pins to commemorate animals who served during the war

The Ontario SPCA has released commemorative pins to wear alongside your poppy this Remembrance Day.

The Animals in War pins were initially released in 2017 to commemorate the wartime contributions of cats, dogs, horses and pigeons.

This year, cats are the newest pin addition, who kept ships free of vermin and served as companions for soldiers far away from home.

Animals played a crucial role during the war, serving as carriers for messages, artillery and weapons. Dogs were often search and rescue workers, bomb detectors and medical assistants.

Funds from the sale of the pins help provide care for animals in need and support veterans. A dollar from each pin goes to the Royal Canadian Legion. Last year, the pins raised more than $10,000 for Royal Canadian Legions across Ontario.

For more information or to order a pin, visit their website.