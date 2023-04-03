OSPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 lottery helps animals in need

Whether you play to win or just play to help animals in need, there is a whole litter of reasons to play the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.

"The Ontario SPCA's Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to win big while also helping animals in need potentially," said Brandy Hill, Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre manager.

"Think of what you could do with those winnings if you're our lucky grand prize draw winner."

The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot.

Last year's winner of the Ontario SPCA's first-ever lottery took home over $60,000.

Tickets are now on sale for the grand prize draw taking place on April 28.

In addition to the grand prize jackpot, there are also extra opportunities to win. Early bird draws are being held on April 6 and 20 with a cash prize of $500.

Ten tickets are $10, 40 tickets sell for $20, or to celebrate the Ontario SPCA's 150th anniversary, if you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you'll receive an additional 150 bonus tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online.