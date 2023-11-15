OSTA making progress on bus driver shortage, down to 30 vacancies
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards is continuing to make progress in hiring more bus drivers to tackle a shortage of bus drivers.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that it continues to deal with a shortage of bus drivers, but the number of vacancies has been reduced from 40 to 30 drivers.
The 10 new-hires were made in the last two weeks, a statement by the OSTA said.
The new hires will also reduce the number of bus cancellations.
"This driver shortage results in the long-term cancellation of approximately 2 per cent(118 runs) of all transportation services managed by OSTA," the statement said.
There are currently 38 drivers in training.
As of Oct. 24, there were 50 driver vacancies in the Capital, resulting in the cancellation of 4 per (216 runs) of all transportation services managed by OSTA.
Two weeks earlier, there were 71 driver vacancies, resulting in the cancellation of 5 per cent (258 runs) of all transportation services managed by OSTA.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.