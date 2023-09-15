Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Alex Arsenych
An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.
In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West on June 23.
Officers say the accused was working at a treatment centre on St. Clair Avenue West, where he allegedly sexually assaulted his patients during their osteopathic treatment.
On Monday, Sept. 11, Toronto police arrested and charged 70-year-old Robert Morelli. He is facing three counts of sexual assault.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police believe there may be more victims, and ask anyone with information to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.